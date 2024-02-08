NVIDIA rolls out GeForce Hotfix Driver to fix stuttering issues when browsing and gaming

NVIDIA has released a new beta GeForce Hotfix Driver Version 551.46 which aims to fix stuttering issues when gaming and even browsing the internet.

If you've been experiencing random stutters when gaming or scrolling through websites, it could be due to an issue with the latest GeForce Game Ready Driver 551.23. This was one of many driver updates from NVIDIA in January 2024, adding support for the new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER. The good news is that a new GeForce Hotfix Driver Version 551.46 addresses these stuttering issues.

NVIDIA's Hotfix driver releases are not part of the official branch; they serve as targeted releases, providing fixes and updates to issues ahead of the next official driver release.

NVIDIA considers these sorts of updates as "beta" releases, even though they are released as soon as possible to resolve issues. If you aren't experiencing any of the mentioned issues, it's probably not worth downloading and installing. All the fixes in the GeForce Hotfix Driver Version 551.46 release notes will make their way into the next official GeForce Game Ready Driver release.

There are four bug fixes in this Hotfix Driver, with the big one related to stuttering when gaming with V-Sync enabled. The wording doesn't mention any specific game, making it sound like the 'micro-stuttering' issues could affect all V-Sync gaming.

Here's the list of issues resolved:

Some users may experience intermittent micro-stuttering in games when vertical sync is enabled [4445940]

Potential stutter may be observed when scrolling in web browsers on certain system configurations [4362307]

[Red Dead Redemption 2][Vulkan] Stutter observed on some Advanced Optimus notebooks [4425987]

[Immortals of Aveum] Addresses stability issues over extended gameplay [4415277]

Head here to download GeForce Hotfix Driver Version 551.46.