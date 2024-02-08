Elon Musk is funding a discrimination lawsuit against Disney and Lucasfilm

Elon Musk offered to pay for the legal bills of any X user that their employer unfairly treated due to posting or liking something on the platform.

Published
1 minute & 48 seconds read time

Musk has previously offered to fund suits for X users who "were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something," former Star Wars actor Gina Carano is taking him up on that offer.

It has been three years since Disney cut ties with The Mandalorian actor Gina Carano, and now the actor is filing a lawsuit against the company with help from Elon Musk. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Carano is suing Disney for discrimination and wrongful termination after she was fired following antisemitic posts on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

At the time of the actress's firing, Disney had this to say: "Her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."

Elon Musk is funding a discrimination lawsuit against Disney and Lucasfilm 362455
Open Gallery 2

Carano is only filing the lawsuit now because, in August of last year, Musk posted, "If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill."

In a post on X, Carano says she reached out to see if she qualified, and to her surprise, she received an email from a lawyer hired by X to look into her case. After reviewing as much information as the actress could give lawyers, the platform's lawyers began to move forward with the suit.

As The Hollywood Reporter reports, the actor is seeking "a court order that would force Lucasfilm to recast her and at least $75,000, plus punitive damages." The lawsuit against Disney and Lucas Films alleges they "harassed and defamed Carano for refusing to conform to their viewpoints."

This will not be Elon's first spat with Disney after they pulled advertising from X, along with many others. In a post in November 2023, Elon said, "If somebody is going to try to blackmail me with advertising, blackmail me with money, go f*** yourself. Go f*** yourself. Is that clear? I hope it is."

Buy at Amazon

$25 PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$25.00
$25.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/8/2024 at 12:19 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:hollywoodreporter.com, theverge.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags