Elon Musk is funding a discrimination lawsuit against Disney and Lucasfilm

Elon Musk offered to pay for the legal bills of any X user that their employer unfairly treated due to posting or liking something on the platform.

Musk has previously offered to fund suits for X users who "were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something," former Star Wars actor Gina Carano is taking him up on that offer.

It has been three years since Disney cut ties with The Mandalorian actor Gina Carano, and now the actor is filing a lawsuit against the company with help from Elon Musk. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Carano is suing Disney for discrimination and wrongful termination after she was fired following antisemitic posts on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

At the time of the actress's firing, Disney had this to say: "Her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."

Carano is only filing the lawsuit now because, in August of last year, Musk posted, "If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill."

In a post on X, Carano says she reached out to see if she qualified, and to her surprise, she received an email from a lawyer hired by X to look into her case. After reviewing as much information as the actress could give lawyers, the platform's lawyers began to move forward with the suit.

As The Hollywood Reporter reports, the actor is seeking "a court order that would force Lucasfilm to recast her and at least $75,000, plus punitive damages." The lawsuit against Disney and Lucas Films alleges they "harassed and defamed Carano for refusing to conform to their viewpoints."

This will not be Elon's first spat with Disney after they pulled advertising from X, along with many others. In a post in November 2023, Elon said, "If somebody is going to try to blackmail me with advertising, blackmail me with money, go f*** yourself. Go f*** yourself. Is that clear? I hope it is."