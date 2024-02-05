MSI's new RTX 4090 SUPRIM X 'Ruan Mei' Edition has a sweet green and gold style cooler

MSI is cooking up something that looks a little different than the traditional graphics card you'd see with its new special edition RTX 4090 SUPRIM X "Ruan Mei" Edition graphics card. Check it out:

MSI's new RTX 4090 SUPRIM X "Ruan Mei" Edition graphics card (source: @hongxing2020)

MSI's new custom RTX 4090 SUPRIM X "Ruan Mei" Edition graphics card is based on the character Ruan Mei from the game Honkai: Star Rail. The full name is found on the poster that's bundled in the box, but the resolution of the photo makes it impossible to see.

The photos of the new card were posted by "hongxing2020" on X, which is based on MSI's delicious RTX 4090 SUPRIM X design (which I love). This is the newest SUPRIM design, and not the CLASSIC one, just to be clear. The beautiful green and gold shroud design looks unique here, while the backplate made me fall in love with the work MSI put into its new RTX 4090 SUPRIM X "Ruan Mei" Edition graphics card.

I wouldn't expect to buy MSI's new custom RTX 4090 SUPRIM X "Ruan Mei" Edition graphics card in most markets, where we should expect it to be exclusive to Asian markets. Funnily enough, the card shows up on the Chinese MSI website even though the RTX 4090 is banned from being sold in the country.

This could've been one of MSI's canceled designs as well, and it might reappear once again in the near future as the RTX 4090D SUPREME X "Ruan Mei" Edition graphics card.