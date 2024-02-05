MSI's new RTX 4090 SUPRIM X 'Ruan Mei' Edition has a sweet green and gold style cooler

MSI's new GeForce RTX 4090 SUPRIM X 'Ruan Mei' Edition graphics card features the character from a game called Honkai: Star Rail, check it out!

Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time

MSI is cooking up something that looks a little different than the traditional graphics card you'd see with its new special edition RTX 4090 SUPRIM X "Ruan Mei" Edition graphics card. Check it out:

MSI's new RTX 4090 SUPRIM X "Ruan Mei" Edition graphics card (source: @hongxing2020)
Open Gallery 4

MSI's new RTX 4090 SUPRIM X "Ruan Mei" Edition graphics card (source: @hongxing2020)

MSI's new custom RTX 4090 SUPRIM X "Ruan Mei" Edition graphics card is based on the character Ruan Mei from the game Honkai: Star Rail. The full name is found on the poster that's bundled in the box, but the resolution of the photo makes it impossible to see.

The photos of the new card were posted by "hongxing2020" on X, which is based on MSI's delicious RTX 4090 SUPRIM X design (which I love). This is the newest SUPRIM design, and not the CLASSIC one, just to be clear. The beautiful green and gold shroud design looks unique here, while the backplate made me fall in love with the work MSI put into its new RTX 4090 SUPRIM X "Ruan Mei" Edition graphics card.

MSI's new RTX 4090 SUPRIM X "Ruan Mei" Edition graphics card (source: @hongxing2020)
Open Gallery 4

MSI's new RTX 4090 SUPRIM X "Ruan Mei" Edition graphics card (source: @hongxing2020)

I wouldn't expect to buy MSI's new custom RTX 4090 SUPRIM X "Ruan Mei" Edition graphics card in most markets, where we should expect it to be exclusive to Asian markets. Funnily enough, the card shows up on the Chinese MSI website even though the RTX 4090 is banned from being sold in the country.

MSI's new RTX 4090 SUPRIM X "Ruan Mei" Edition graphics card (source: @hongxing2020)
Open Gallery 4

MSI's new RTX 4090 SUPRIM X "Ruan Mei" Edition graphics card (source: @hongxing2020)

This could've been one of MSI's canceled designs as well, and it might reappear once again in the near future as the RTX 4090D SUPREME X "Ruan Mei" Edition graphics card.

Buy at Amazon

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 24GB GDRR6X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1999.99
$2049.99$2039.99$2349.99
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/5/2024 at 4:55 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags