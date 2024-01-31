Intel's new Xeon W9-3595X HEDT CPU: up to 60 cores with 4.6GHz benched early

It looks like Intel is preparing a slightly beefed-up Xeon W9-3595X "Sapphire Rapids" HEDT processor, featuring 60 cores and 120 threads of CPU power.

Intel's new Xeon W9-3595X processor (source: Geekbench)

Intel's new Xeon W9-3595X processor features 60 cores and 120 threads that will boost up to 4.8GHz, offering 4 more cores and 4 more threads over the current flagship Xeon CPU, which only boosts up to 4.6GHz. So, Intel has added more cores, and bumped up the maximum CPU boost clock by 200MHz, not bad, not bad.

Along with more cores, more threads, and more boost CPU clocks, Intel's new Xeon W9-3595X processor also has 112MB of L3 cache, which is an upgrade over the 105MB of L3 cache on the Xeon W9-3495X processor. Both of the Xeon "Sapphire Rapids" CPUs feature a 350W, while the Xeon W9-3495X is priced at $5889, we should expect a bump in pricing for the new Xeon W9-3595X processor... but we won't have those details until Intel makes this new Xeon CPU official.

Intel's fleet of Xeon W-3500 series processors features 8-channel DDR5 memory support and 128 x PCIe lanes in total; this is the same for the teased W9-3595X processor. Intel's range of Xeon "Sapphire Rapids" CPUs starts with the Xeon W5-3425 with 12 cores and 24 threads at up to 4.6GHz (and costs $1189) with 16C/32T, 20C/40T, 24C/48T, 28C/56T, 36C/72T models before we get to the current flagship Xeon W9-3495X with 56C/112T.

The new 60C/120T option will be a welcome addition to the Xeon W-3500 series CPUs from Intel. We should expect more details in the coming weeks.