Square Enix to reduce games lineup, will now focus on quality over quantity

Square Enix's new CEO Takashi Kiryu lays out the foundation for the company's mid-term future that's built around fewer game releases of higher quality.

Following numerous commercial sales misses, Final Fantasy publisher Square Enix will now practice Seneca's wisdom of quality over quantity.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In a recent Q&A with investors, Square Enix's new CEO Takashi Kiryu confirms that the company will produce fewer games with the aim of delivering higher quality titles.

In the report, Kiryu says that Square Enix's multi-faceted approach to content was too fragmented, and that he wants to better centralize and structure games development teams to focus more on quality experiences. Kiryu goes on to say that he feels that Square Enix's games have fallen "somewhere in the middle" between blockbuster AAA games and indies like Palworld, for instance.

The games that Kiryu is referencing includes Deus Ex Mankind Divided, Marvel's Avengers, and the Guardians of the Galaxy title--all of which missed Square Enix's internal targets.

Forspoken, which released in 2023, also did not meet sales expectations.

These three passages outline Square Enix's business trajectory moving forward: