New Dragonball Z Budokai Tenkaichi roster reveals 24 variations of Goku and Vegeta

Bandai Namco has revealed the first 24 characters of the new Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero Budokai Tenkaichi 4 game to be variations of Goku & Vegeta.

Bandai Namco has revealed 24 characters featured in the new Dragon Ball Budokai Tenkaichi 4 game...and they're all variations of Goku and Vegeta.

As is customary for the franchise, the latest Dragon Ball Budokai game (now renamed to Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero) is set to feature over 150 different characters and customizations. Publisher Bandai Namco illustrates two key points with its latest roster reveal: One is the age of the Dragon Ball series, and the second is just how many different ways the series has to portray two of its main characters.

Case in point: The Japanese game creator's new fighter lineup is just two dozen different versions of Goku and Vegeta, ranging from humble beginnings during The Dead Zone era ranging all the way to SSGSS Vegeta (Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan).

There's still no release date set for Sparking! Zero.

Goku makes his grand entrance, showcasing his signature moves such as the Kamehameha and Super Saiyan transformations. Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping experience as he goes head-to-head with his lifelong rival.

Vegeta steps into the ring with an air of pride and power. Witness his fiery spirit and relentless determination as he unleashes his signature devastating attacks like the Final Flash and Big Bang Attack.

Get ready to witness a cinematic spectacle as these iconic warriors in DRAGON BALL clash in a mesmerizing display of skill and strength as they transform into more and more powerful forms.

  1. Goku (Z - Early)
  2. Goku (Z - Mid)
  3. Goku (Z - Mid), Super Saiyan
  4. Goku (Z - End)
  5. Goku (Z - End), Super Saiyan
  6. Goku (Z - End), Super Saiyan 2
  7. Goku (Z - End), Super Saiyan 3
  8. Goku (Super)
  9. Goku (Z - Mid), Super Saiyan
  10. Goku (Super), Super Saiyan God
  11. Goku (Super), Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan
  12. Vegeta (Z - Scouter)
  13. Great Ape Vegeta
  14. Vegeta (Z - Early)
  15. Vegeta (Z - Early), Super Saiyan
  16. Super Vegeta
  17. Vegeta (Z - End)
  18. Vegeta (Z - End), Super Saiyan
  19. Vegeta (Z - End), Super Saiyan 2
  20. Majin Vegeta
  21. Vegeta (Super)
  22. Vegeta (Super), Super Saiyan
  23. Vegeta (Super), Super Saiyan God
  24. Vegeta (Super), Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan
