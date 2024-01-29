New Dragonball Z Budokai Tenkaichi roster reveals 24 variations of Goku and Vegeta

Bandai Namco has revealed the first 24 characters of the new Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero Budokai Tenkaichi 4 game to be variations of Goku & Vegeta.

As is customary for the franchise, the latest Dragon Ball Budokai game (now renamed to Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero) is set to feature over 150 different characters and customizations. Publisher Bandai Namco illustrates two key points with its latest roster reveal: One is the age of the Dragon Ball series, and the second is just how many different ways the series has to portray two of its main characters.

Case in point: The Japanese game creator's new fighter lineup is just two dozen different versions of Goku and Vegeta, ranging from humble beginnings during The Dead Zone era ranging all the way to SSGSS Vegeta (Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan).

There's still no release date set for Sparking! Zero.

