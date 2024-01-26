Is Palworld unstoppable? It's the top game on Xbox Game Pass and has 2 million players on Steam

Palworld has been an astounding success so far, and has become the second most-played game ever on Steam for concurrent players, behind only PUBG.

Palworld keeps reaching new milestones with an incredible amount of momentum behind the game, and a pair of new achievements have been recorded as the game reaches the ripe old age of a week.

Firstly, as noticed by Tom Warren (of The Verge), today Palworld became the most popular game on Xbox Game Pass (see the above tweet).

The other milestone is exceeding 2 million concurrent players on Steam, as Eurogamer spotted, and indeed right now looking at Steam, Palworld is currently at 1.96 million, so pretty much still at that level. It has almost as many players as the other 4 games in the top 5 put together (CS2, Dota 2, PUBG, Apex Legends).

The biggest tally ever seen for concurrent players on Steam is 3.26 million for PUBG, so there's still some way to go to best that. But we wouldn't bet against it, given the stir that Palworld has created thus far, in just a very short space of time.

In terms of sales, yesterday we saw Palworld's developer announce that it has sold over 8 million copies, so it wouldn't surprise us if at the start of next week, the 10 million barrier is broken.

Concurrent player numbers may continue to spiral in that case, and remember, the game is still early access, facing teething problems (and lacking PVP for that matter).

Players on the Xbox are still awaiting a patch which landed yesterday for gamers on Steam, and came with an important fix for that nasty infinite loading screen bug, and countermeasures designed to deal with cheaters. Hopefully the developer will work on solving the frustrating crashing issues reported quite widely on the Xbox platform, too.