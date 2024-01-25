Palworld attracts 8 million buyers - but also the attention of The Pokemon Company, apparently

Palworld is going great guns, hitting yet another huge sales milestone, although this has been accompanied by what could be looked at as a tentative legal 'shot across the bows' from The Pokemon Company.

The latest sales news is that Palworld has now sold over 8 million copies, a pretty staggering feat considering it was released less than a week ago.

At the time of writing, Palworld is the most played Steam game, hitting 1.77 million concurrent players, which is nearly double the current tally of Counter-Strike 2 in second place (with 915,000).

The developer has also reminded us that there's just six hours left until the Steam sale on the game closes (which currently offers 10% off), so if you've been mulling a purchase, you best move swiftly to secure that deal.

It'll be interesting to see if the price going back up to full on Steam has any effect on the sales momentum for Palworld, which seems pretty much unstoppable right now.

There is another potential fly in the ointment for Palworld, though, which is that as Wccftech reports, The Pokemon Company has issued a statement indirectly referring to the breakout hit (which is informally known as 'Pokemon with guns' of course).

The Pokemon Company wrote: "We have received many inquiries regarding another company's game released in January 2024. We have not granted any permission for the use of Pokemon intellectual property or assets in that game. We intend to investigate and take appropriate measures to address any acts that infringe on intellectual property rights related to the Pokemon. We will continue to cherish and nurture each and every Pokemon and its world, and work to bring the world together through Pokémon in the future."

There is, shall we say, something of a tone to that post, but ultimately, all The Pokemon Company is doing is 'investigating' Palworld in the light of potential infringements for now, which could come to precisely nothing in the end. Or not, of course - time will tell.