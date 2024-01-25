Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition arrives on PC on March 21 with DirectStorage and DLSS 3

PC port of the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn is only a couple of months away now, and also comes with DLAA, FSR 3 and Intel XeSS support.

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition has been confirmed to be launching on PC in just a couple of months.

The port of the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn lands on March 21 as announced by Sony on the PlayStation blog.

Naturally, the PC version is embellished with a bunch of goodies, and that includes NVIDIA DLSS 3 and DLAA (plus AMD FSR and Intel XeSS). Speedy loading on your SSD will also be facilitated thanks to DirectStorage support, which is good to hear.

Another expected addition for any PC port is ultra-wide support, and Sony is catering for 21:9 ultra-wide monitors, as well as 32:9 and 48:9 aspect ratios screens to boot.

You'll be able to use the mouse and keyboard - naturally - or stick to a controller, and a DualSense controller on the PC will let you experience adaptive triggers (to feel the tension in the bow string) and the other whistles and bells as the developer intended.

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition is up for pre-order on Steam and the Epic Games Store already. There's some bonus content for those who go ahead and order before release, which comprises the following: