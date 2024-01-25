Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition arrives on PC on March 21 with DirectStorage and DLSS 3

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition has been confirmed to be launching on PC in just a couple of months.
The port of the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn lands on March 21 as announced by Sony on the PlayStation blog.
Naturally, the PC version is embellished with a bunch of goodies, and that includes NVIDIA DLSS 3 and DLAA (plus AMD FSR and Intel XeSS). Speedy loading on your SSD will also be facilitated thanks to DirectStorage support, which is good to hear.
Another expected addition for any PC port is ultra-wide support, and Sony is catering for 21:9 ultra-wide monitors, as well as 32:9 and 48:9 aspect ratios screens to boot.
You'll be able to use the mouse and keyboard - naturally - or stick to a controller, and a DualSense controller on the PC will let you experience adaptive triggers (to feel the tension in the bow string) and the other whistles and bells as the developer intended.
Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition is up for pre-order on Steam and the Epic Games Store already. There's some bonus content for those who go ahead and order before release, which comprises the following:
- Blacktide Outfit and Blacktide Bow (available only with pre-purchase)
- Nora Legacy Outfit and Nora Spear (available only when linking your Steam account to PSN)
- 2 Special Outfits (Carja Behemoth Elite and Nora Thunder Elite)
- 2 Special Weapons (Carja Behemoth Short Bow and Nora Thunder Sling)
- In-game Resources Pack including ammunition, potions, and travel packs
- In-game Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike Piece
- Exclusive Photo Mode pose and face paint