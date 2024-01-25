Blizzard president Mike Ybarra leaves as Xbox axes 1,900 jobs

Current Blizzard president Mike Ybarra is stepping down, will leave role while Microsoft lays off 1,900 people across its entire Xbox gaming segment.

Blizzard president Mike Ybarra has announced that he is leaving the company. The news comes shortly after Microsoft told employees that it will cut 1,900 jobs (about 8.6% of workers affected) across its entire Xbox gaming division.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Following the disruptive layoff announcement, Microsoft's gaming division appears to be in chaos right now. Today, Xbox lost some top leadership at Blizzard as both president Mike Ybarra and founder/chief design officer Allen Adham are leaving the billion-dollar company.

According to Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, today's cost-cutting measures also affected projects. Blizzard's upcoming survival game set in a new IP has been cancelled--it was codenamed Odyssey.

Schreier also notes that Ybarra voluntarily departed as chief of Blizzard. Interestingly enough, in a Bloomberg TV episode, Schreier says that Ybarra's departure wasn't entirely a surprise. Apparently some of Ybarra's internal decisions were not popular.

"Someone will drag me out of Blizzard. That's how long I will be here," Ybarra had told Bloomberg months ago.

The ex-Blizzard president left this message on Twitter: