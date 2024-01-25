We loved Until Dawn on PS4 - and the horror classic is rumored to be coming to PC and PS5

Until Dawn is an excellent horror outing, and a fresh leak contends that a PC port is inbound, though it's not clear how different it'll be.

Until Dawn came out in 2015 for the PlayStation 4, and nearly a decade later, the horror game is apparently inbound for the PC (and PS5 console).

That's according to leaker billbil-kun of Dealabs, as Neowin flagged up, who asserts that an announcement regarding the PC port will be made soon. This comes hot on the heels of news that Until Dawn is also being made into a film, which makes sense, as the game has a highly cinematic feel to it already.

We've played the PS4 version and thought it was excellent in terms of the atmosphere, story, twists, and of course the scares and deaths.

The game lets you control eight characters - switching between them in different scenes - with some hair-raising decisions to be made at times, as well as demanding your reflexes to be top-notch in Dragon's Lair-style action sequences (and shooter bits, too). The idea is to have as many of those eight survive the unfolding plot as possible, and believe us, it's easy to lose folks along the way.

Until Dawn was also notable because it starred some seriously heavyweight acting talent, with characters played by the likes of Rami Malek and Hayden Panettiere.

The PC and PS5 versions of Until Dawn could be a simple remaster, or an entire remake. The PS5 take will up the visual quality no doubt - as you can already play the PS4 game on that console - but what direction the project will head in is unknown right now.

Indeed, we don't know for sure this is happening at all, and as with any rumor, we'll need official confirmation before we get too carried away with the idea of Until Dawn on the PC.

With the new take on the horror game supposedly coming soon, we shouldn't have long to wait to find out whether this rumor is true or not.