A dusty long-forgotten Windows 11 app is set for a major overhaul - stand by for Stickier Notes

Sticky Notes is getting some kind of revamp that'll be a major announcement, we're told - and no, it isn't becoming a web app (apparently).

The Sticky Notes app in Windows 11 (and Windows 10) is quite possibly a piece of software you've forgotten about - we certainly had - but this dusty application is set to get some attention from Microsoft.

The word from the devs on X (formerly Twitter) is that "we're back and better than ever" with new updates for Sticky Notes coming in 2024, apparently.

This won't be minor tweaking to the app, either, as we are promised that there will be some of the "biggest announcements yet." Prepare yourself for a major overhaul, then, perhaps.

What we do know, because the X account for Sticky Notes clarifies this, is that the upcoming moves do not include ushering in a web app.

Nothing has been done with Sticky Notes in a long time, while other core Windows 11 apps have received substantial overhauls (most notably the likes of Paint and Notepad, which have got AI abilities in the form of Cocreator and Cowriter, though the latter is still a rumor).

Whether these are just changes for the app in Windows 11, we shall have to see, but Microsoft has begun piping through updates and tweaks to Windows 10 again - after saying the older OS was going on a feature freeze, then rapidly rethinking that idea - so the revamped Sticky Notes could come to Windows 10 users as well.

