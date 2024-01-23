Wireless Apple CarPlay could be coming to older Honda Accord models via a new retrofit option

If you own an older Honda Accord and have your eye on Apple CarPlay but don't want to have to buy a new car to get it, you might be in luck after it was reported that a retrofit option could be in the cards. What's more, Honda is thought to be adding wireless CarPlay, allowing people to use the feature without connecting any cables.

AutoBlog reports that while people are keeping their cars for longer than ever, Honda wants to find a way to give people a chance to use CarPlay without having to buy an entirely new vehicle. The report says that Honda will offer a retrofit option for the Accord model year 2018 to 2022 and that owners will be able to visit a website by the end of this month to schedule the service at one of its dealers.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

However, Honda has not yet shared details about how much the new retrofit service will cost, although the report notes that Mazda offers a similar program for $199. That isn't an extortionate amount for people who want to be able to use a first-party solution rather than buy an aftermarket headset or display that they stick to their dashboard. The addition of wireless CarPlay rather than standard wired CarPlay is also a big boost here.

The lack of pricing is of course a concern, but it's interesting to see Honda acknowledge that people want CarPlay as an option in a world where General Motors has been very vocal about its belief that CarPlay isn't something its customers want.