Cooler Master announces V Platinum V2 PSUs: high-power use like advanced workstations, and AI

Cooler Master has just announced its new V Platinum V2 power supply units (PSUs) for high-power applications like machine learning, advanced workstations, and AI.
The new Cooler Master V Platinum V2 PSU sets a new benchmark in PSU performance, with models including 1100W, 1300W, and 1600W. This PSU is ready for an enormous amount of high-power products inside of a PC, including high-end CPUs and GPUs. This isn't aimed at gamers, but more so advanced users that need huge amounts of stable power.
Jimmy Sha, Cooler Master CEO explained in the press release: "Cooler Master is committed to pushing the frontiers of technology, and the V Platinum V2 is a testament to this pursuit. By integrating noise reduction and thermal management features, we've created a PSU that's not only incredibly efficient but supremely quiet, making it an ideal choice for professionals and enthusiasts seeking the utmost in performance".
Cooler Master V Platinum V2 key features include:
- Ultra-Quiet Mobius Fan: Featuring the cutting-edge Mobius fan, the V Platinum V2 boasts exceptional cooling with minimal noise. Its high-performance oil reflow system and innovative ring blade design set a new standard in quiet operation.
- Optimized Thermal Performance: The PSU's anodic-coated heat sinks ensure lower average component temperatures compared to traditional designs, enhancing durability and extending lifespan.
- ATX 3.0 Support with Durable 12VHPWR Cable: The V Platinum V2 is future-proof with ATX 3.0 support and includes a robust 90-degree 12+4pin (12VHPWR) PCIe 5.0 cable, ensuring lower temperatures, enhanced durability, and improved safety.
- Interleaved PFC Design: Its advanced interleaved PFC design reduces power loss by minimizing current and cutting down interference, thereby boosting efficiency.
- 12-Year Warranty: Emphasizing reliability, the V Platinum V2 comes with a 12-year limited manufacturing warranty, ensuring peace of mind for users.