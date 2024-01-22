Cooler Master announces V Platinum V2 PSUs: high-power use like advanced workstations, and AI

Cooler Master introduces V Platinum V2 PSU: designed for high-power use like advanced workstations, machine learning, and AI. A benchmark in PSU tech.

Cooler Master has just announced its new V Platinum V2 power supply units (PSUs) for high-power applications like machine learning, advanced workstations, and AI.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new Cooler Master V Platinum V2 PSU sets a new benchmark in PSU performance, with models including 1100W, 1300W, and 1600W. This PSU is ready for an enormous amount of high-power products inside of a PC, including high-end CPUs and GPUs. This isn't aimed at gamers, but more so advanced users that need huge amounts of stable power.

Jimmy Sha, Cooler Master CEO explained in the press release: "Cooler Master is committed to pushing the frontiers of technology, and the V Platinum V2 is a testament to this pursuit. By integrating noise reduction and thermal management features, we've created a PSU that's not only incredibly efficient but supremely quiet, making it an ideal choice for professionals and enthusiasts seeking the utmost in performance".

3

Cooler Master V Platinum V2 key features include: