AMD FSR 3 with Frame Generation added to Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and the free-to-play Warzone just got an update, adding support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 or FSR 3 that adds upscaling and frame generation to a broader range of gamers.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III launched with NVIDIA DLSS 3 Frame Generation support and DLSS 2, FSR 2.1, and Intel XeSS upscaling. However, like with all DLSS 3-enabled titles, the Frame Generation side of the equation is limited to the GeForce RTX 40 Series of cards - due to NVIDIA's approach using new specialized AI hardware in its latest line-up.

AMD's approach is different, an open-source platform agnostic version of both upscaling and frame generation - meaning that it's available for all players no matter if they're rocking a new 40 Series, a GeForce RTX 30 Series, or a Radeon RX 6000 or RX 7000 Series GPU.

AMD recommends using at least a Radeon RX 5000 or GeForce RTX 20 Series GPU for Frame Generation, as it requires a certain base level of performance to work as intended. FSR 3's addition to Call of Duty means there are now six titles with the tech, including Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Forspoken, Immortals of Aveum, Like a Dragon Gaidan: The Man Who Erased His Name, and MotorCubs RC.

FSR 3 differs from the upcoming driver-based AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) release on January 24. Like DLSS and earlier FSR versions, game developers must implement FSR 3 with Frame Generation into a title.

Unfortunately, you can't mix and match upscaling technologies without mods. FSR 3 requires using FSR upscaling (or running the game with the Native profile), so image quality suffers compared to DLSS - not to mention the generated frames not being quite up to NVIDIA's AI-generated level. The trade-off, of course, is that FSR 3 works with basically every GPU, so much so that the news of FSR 3 being added to Call of Duty was first spotted on Reddit (via Videocardz) by a player rocking a GeForce RTX 3060 laptop GPU.

Either way, it now means the countless gamers with GeForce RTX 30 Series cards can enable Frame Generation in Call of Duty.