SPARKLE has new low-profile Intel Arc A380 GENIE and Arc A310 ECO graphics cards coming

SPARKLE's latest Intel Arc GPUs sport low-profile form-factors designed for small builds and media PCs wanting AV1 encoding and AI hardware.

Published
2 minutes & 32 seconds read time

SPARKLE has added a pair of new Intel Arc GPUs to its line-up, this time in the form of a few low-profile offerings that would suit SFF builds or something like a home theater PC. The SPARKLE Intel Arc A310 ECO is a low-profile, single-slot, single-fan GPU with a reduced 50W power profile, while the SPARKLE Intel Arc A380 GENIE is a 75W low-profile, dual-slot, dual-fan GPU.

The new low-profile SPARKLE Intel Arc A310 ECO and SPARKLE Intel Arc A380 GENIE.
The new low-profile SPARKLE Intel Arc A310 ECO and SPARKLE Intel Arc A380 GENIE.

Outside of the awesome all-blue SPARKLE Arc aesthetic, what's impressive is that both don't need anything in the way of external power from a PSU while offering three display outputs with 1 x HDMI and 2 x mini-DisplayPort connectors on the back.

As a 4GB card with only 124 GB/s of memory bandwidth on a 64-bit bus, the SPARKLE Intel Arc A310 ECO isn't designed for gaming, but with AV1 hardware encoding and AI hardware, it should be decent for light workloads. The SPARKLE Intel Arc A380 GENIE includes 6GB of memory on a faster 96-bit bus to handle some low-fidelity gaming.

Still, with both cards being low-profile and tiny, they'd be something to consider for a media server, home-theater PC, or even a tiny little desktop. Pricing and availability are still to be confirmed, but you can find the full specs below and check out our reviews of the following Sparkle Intel Arc GPUs.

SPARKLE Intel Arc A310 ECO

SPARKLE Intel Arc A310 ECO
  • Interface: PCI Express 4.0
  • Microarchitecture: Xe HPG
  • Xe-cores: 6
  • Ray Tracing Units: 6
  • Intel Xe Matrix Extensions (Intel XMX) Engines: 96
  • Xe Vector Engines: 96
  • Graphics Clock: 1000 MHz
  • Memory: 4GB GDDR6
  • Memory Speed: 15.5 Gbps
  • Memory Interface: 64-bit
  • Total Memory Bandwidth: 124 GB/s
  • Display Connections: 2 x mini-DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI
  • TBP: 50W
  • Recommended PSU: 350W
  • Dimensions: 69mm (H) 156mm (L)

SPARKLE Intel Arc A380 GENIE

SPARKLE Intel Arc A380 GENIE
  • Interface: PCI Express 4.0
  • Microarchitecture: Xe HPG
  • Xe-cores: 8
  • Ray Tracing Units: 8
  • Intel Xe Matrix Extensions (Intel XMX) Engines: 128
  • Xe Vector Engines: 128
  • Graphics Clock: 2000 MHz
  • Memory: 6GB GDDR6
  • Memory Speed: 15.5 Gbps
  • Memory Interface: 96-bit
  • Total Memory Bandwidth: 128 GB/s
  • Display Connections: 2 x mini-DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI
  • TBP: 75W
  • Recommended PSU: 350W
  • Dimensions: 75mm (H) 145mm (L)
NEWS SOURCES:sparkle.com.tw, sparkle.com.tw

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

