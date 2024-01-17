Bethesda brings Fallout Shelter antics to Elder Scrolls with new mobile game

The Elder Scrolls is getting its own Fallout Shelter mobile game.

Bethesda has a big day tomorrow. The publisher's MachineGames studio will reveal its Indiana Jones action adventure game, and ZeniMax Online will show off what's to come in The Elder Scrolls online in 2024. While the show is tomorrow, the company took the opportunity to make an impromptu game reveal just before the big event.

The new game is called The Elder Scrolls: Castles, and it's a mobile game that's basically a TES version of Fallout Shelter. The game isn't live yet worldwide and is currently available in soft launch in the Philippines. Bethesda confirms that users can pre-register to be notified once Castles is available on the App Store and Google Play.

"We're excited to finally share The Elder Scrolls: Castles, our new mobile game from the team behind Fallout Shelter. The team has been hard at work on it for the last few years and we absolutely adore it. "In Castles, you'll build your own dynasty where every day in our world is a year in the game's world. Citizens are born, they die, rulers change, and can be betrayed. This soft launch is one of the first steps as we get your feedback and make changes before it launches worldwide."

Fallout Shelter remains Bethesda's most popular game ever with over 170 million downloads (bear in mind that it's a free-to-play mobile game). Sensor Tower estimates that Fallout Shelter made $100 million revenue via in-game purchases in about 4 years' time.

A bit ago in late 2022, Bethesda's Todd Howard teased a new mobile game that was in development...but no details were unveiled.

"We have a new mobile game that we're working on that we haven't announced yet that I'm in love with," Howard said at the time.

No release date has been announced for Elder Scrolls: Castles.