Baldur's Gate 3 save deletion bug is tied to Xbox firmware, update coming tomorrow Jan 16

Microsoft has apparently found a fix to the disastrous Baldur's Gate 3 save wiping glitch on Xbox, fix will require a firmware update to eliminate bug.

Microsoft has found a fix for the disastrous glitch that's wiping saved games in Baldur's Gate 3 on Xbox.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The Baldur's Gate 3 save bug will soon be eliminated as early as tomorrow. Apparently, the save glitch was caused by a firmware issue, and requires a firmware update in order to address.

Microsoft will release a new update for Xbox Series S and Series X consoles that users can manually download and install tomorrow, January 16. Larian further notes that this particular fix has not been verified by the studio.

Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian Studios said this on Twitter:

"Microsoft have identified the cause of the save bug on Xbox, and will be issuing a firmware update to fix it! "You'll be able to update your console manually on the 16th of January, or wait a week longer for the update to roll out globally. "Although we haven't been able to independently verify this fix, we're optimistic that Microsoft have gotten to the bottom of it!"

The news is welcomed for Xbox users who have yet to play the game, but offers no relief for users who already had their saves wiped out. There's nothing worse than playing a deep RPG for many hours--potentially even hundreds of hours--and losing your data.

Baldur's Gate 3 has been played by millions of gamers and this isn't a good look for the Xbox Series platform, but this fix could help avoid similar situations with other titles.

BG3 won Game of the Year at TGA 2023 and has been hailed as one of the best cRPG games ever made. Much ado was made about the game's launch on Xbox at the event.