EKWB shows off new innovative liquid cooling ideas at CES 2024 which it has been working on

EKWB has been hard at work developing new products for liquid cooling. Some are really innovative and some are just plain beautiful. Let's check it out!

While we were at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada, EKWB showed off some innovative new products, specifically in the world of watercooling. The image above is what caught my eye when I first walked into the suite at Mandalay Bay. Housed in a 360mm radiator housing, a 240mm radiator and FLT pump are combined, making a quasi-closed but open loop; just add tubing, coolant, and a CPU or GPU block, and you are done. This product is still in development, so there is no ETA available.

7

VIEW GALLERY - 7 IMAGES

Next are some new fittings, specifically a few new color choices to the already popular Quantum Torque line, flat/matte gray and bronze. These new colors offer a dulled finish, which aids in preventing fingerprints.

7

Next is more of a revision to the FLT Kinetic 3 line of flat reservoirs, now with different inlet and outlet ports and being offered in 140mm sizing. On the far right is a glimpse of the new EK-Quantum Velocity2 Edge D-RGB CPU water blocks. Available for mainstream CPU sockets, LGA1700, and AM5 in black and silver variants. These new CPU blocks resemble the ones from the era of the Supremacy EVO CPU water blocks.

7

Up next is a prototype of a flow meter and a temperature sensor that EKWB is working on.

7

EKWB is also quite popular for making various monoblocks for many different motherboards.

7

EKWB has also been on a venture into making water-cooling parts for game consoles. Specifically, the Sony PlayStation 5, which, I may add, turned out beautifully.

7

(photo credit: EKWB)

And lastly, EKWB has this beauty of a case, the EK- QuantumX NoCase, which literally weighs only 3 pounds. The NoCase is envisioned to be used with the Reflection2 generation of distro plates with two D5 pumps for running separate CPU and GPU loops.