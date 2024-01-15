Alienware's new M16 R2 gaming laptop: up to 1600p 240Hz display, up to 64GB RAM and 8TB SSD

Alienware's new M16 R2 gaming laptop features Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 'Meteor Lake' CPU, up to 64GB of RAM and up to 8TB of RAID-0 SSD storage.

Alienware announced a redesigned M16 R2 gaming laptop at CES 2024, something that is a little more travel-friendly, where it's 15% smaller than its predecessor.

Alienware M16 R2 (on the left) and Alienware M16 R2 (on the right) (source: Dell)

The new Alienware M16 R2 gaming laptop has seen the company removing the rear end of the laptop, which, when the M16 R2 is up against the M16 R1, shows the new laptop has a 14% reduction in depth, making it fit into a laptop bag, your actual lap, a smaller desk, or on the lounge easier than before. Dell refers to the back end of its laptops as the "thermal shelf," and now it's gone on the M16 R2 laptop.

Dell has crafted its new Alienware M16 R2 as a new laptop that's for users who want to play games on their laptop but use it as a "regular laptop" all the other time without its unique design that glows brightly and sounds much louder than it really should be.

Inside, the new Alienware M16 R2 gaming laptop can be configured with an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H "Meteor Lake" processor with 16 cores at up to 4.8GHz boost. There's a GeForce RTX 4060 with 8GB of GDDR6 memory for $1650, where you'll also get 16GB of DDR5-5600 memory and 1TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. By default, you've also got a 16-inch 2560 x 1600 resolution display with a super-smooth 240Hz refresh rate.

You can configure the new Alienware M16 R2 gaming laptop with a higher-end GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, as well as up to 64GB of DDR5 memory and up to 8TB of SSD storage if you use the dual-SSD option and RAID 0 setup. Dell will also offer a higher-end Core Ultra 9 185H "Meteor Lake" processor later in the year.

The 16-inch 2560 x 1600 resolution panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 240Hz is even more impressive, given that Dell has redesigned the Alienware M16 R2 gaming laptop with the removal of the thermal shelf, making the new M16 R2 laptop, making it feel like a much smaller, thinner, laptop.

The company has also added a large 90Whr battery with NVIDIA Advanced Optimus technology for intelligently powershifting to optimize the power balance between the CPU and GPU. When you do plug your new Alienware M16 R2 gaming laptop in for charge, you'll get 80% more charge un just 35 minutes thanks to Express Charge 2.0 technology.

Dell has also included upgraded dual speakers that envelop you in spatial sound so that you can hear everything more clearly... footsteps in a game, ambient sounds, beautiful music, and everything audio gets amplified with the Alienware M16 R2 gaming laptop.