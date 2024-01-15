MSI Stealth 18 AI Studio A1V laptop: 18-inch 4K Mini-LED display, Core Ultra 9 CPU, RTX 4090

MSI's brand new Stealth 18 AI Studio A1V laptop features Intel's new Core Ultra 9 185H CPU with an NPU integrated for AI acceleration on the laptop.

MSI had multiple new laptops on show at CES 2024 last week, one of those being the new Stealth 18 AI Studio A1V laptop, balancing the worlds of thinness and performance with an updated look and style. Check it out:

MSI's new Stealth 18 AI Studio A1V laptop (source: MSI)

The company is rolling out a gorgeous new 18-inch 4K Mini-LED display, with Intel's new flagship Core Ultra 9 185H "Meteor Lake" processor with an on-board NPU (Neural Processing Unit) for AI functionality on the laptop and up to NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU.

This is the world's first 18-inch 4K Mini-LED 120Hz display, joining the worlds of the native 4K resolution and super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate with a gorgeous Mini-LED panel. MSI says that it has DisplayHDR 1000 certification, with an AMLED panel powered by AUO.

The 18-inch 4K+ Mini-LED panel comes with a native 3840 x 2400 resolution at 120Hz, while MSI does offer QHD+ at 2560 x 1600 and 240Hz and FHD+ at 1920 x 1200 at 165Hz, both of which are IPs-level panels.

Keeping the CPU and GPU cool is a new Vapor Chamber Cooler design that MSI says is enhanced by Cooler Boost Technology, which is a key component of the new Stealth 18 AI Studio laptop. MSI says that with the increased heat capacity, this new cutting-edge design effectively lowers not just the temperatures but the noise levels of the laptop. It manages the thermal flow and maximizes performance when running the most demanding tasks or games.

MSI uses a dual-fan cooling design on its Stealth 18 AI Studio laptop, with four exhausts getting all of the heat from your CPU and GPU out of the laptop.

The flagship Stealth 18 AI Studio A1VIG laptop features up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor with Intel AI Boost (the NPU) and the flagship NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU with 16GB of GDDR6 memory. Boost clocks on the GPU end up at 1950MHz with a 150W TGP (Total Graphics Power).

MSI is supporting up to 96GB of DDR5-5600 memory across all of its new Stealth 18 AI Studio laptops, with dual NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD ports for a huge amount of super-fast Gen4 storage. The new MSI Stealth 18 AI Studio laptop features PCIe Gen4 SSD storage support, for super-fast SSD storage inside of the laptop. Perfect for content creators who are using the flagship Core Ultra 9 185H processor, oodles of RAM, and oodles of super-fast Gen4 SSD storage pumping 7GB/sec.

This wouldn't be a new AI Studio laptop without copious amounts of connectivity, with the new MSI Stealth 18 AI Studio laptop featuring Thunderbolt 4 (with USB-PC 3.1 charging), a USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C/DP port, and SD card reader on one side, while the other features a 3.5mm audio combo jack, and USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A port. While on the rear, there's an RJ45 ethernet connection, HDMI 2.1 output that supports 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz outputs, and DC-in for power.

MSI provides a 99.9Whr battery inside of its new Stealth 18 AI Studio laptop, with a 280W power supply. We've got it weighing up to 2.79kg, which isn't too damn bad at all considering the power inside of this bad boy.