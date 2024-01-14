MSI's new Cyborg 14 laptop: 14-inch 1200p 144Hz display, up to RTX 4060, see-through design

MSI's new Cyborg 14 is a smaller, budget-focused gaming laptop with a wicked transparent chassis in a gray-blue shade, looks like Nintendo Gameboy Color.

MSI unveiled a plethora of new products at CES 2024, including its new Cyborg 14 gaming laptop with a transparent chassis that certainly catches your eye. Check it out:

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

MSI's new Cyborg 14 will be a budget gaming laptop that packs a decent punch in the specifications department. where we can expect the Cyborg 14 gaming laptop configured with an Intel Core i7-13620H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 to be priced at $1099.

This wouldn't be a new laptop without something AI (artificial intelligence) oozing out of it, with MSI pumping its new laptops full of AI. We've got MSI Intelligent Technology being capable of providing whole new AI features, taking automatic tuning to a whole new level says MSI.

MSI AI Engine and MSI AI Artists will not ship with the new MSI 2024 laptops, but rather will be provided through an early 2024 update, noting that the "interface and functionality may differ due to version change".

3

MSI is using a next-gen cooler for next-gen gaming inside of the Cyborg 14 gaming laptop, with a CPU + GPU shared-pipe design that enables real-time heat dissipation balancing between the processor and graphics card for improved efficiency. The company explains that in conjunction with MSI exclusive thermal grease, which MSI says ensures maximum performance under extreme gaming.

The previous-gen MSI Cyborg 15 gaming laptop featured red and black aesthetics, which has been replaced with a transparent blue and gray scheme that looks really awesome, and that's just in the photos. The transparent chassis mixed with the WASD keys looks fantastic against the bright blue keyboard... a transparent, cyberpunk-ish design on the Cyborg 14 gaming laptop goes hard.

MSI uses a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 (1200p) FHD+ display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, while the IPS panel is capable of 100% of the sRGB color gamut, which should please most users of the Cyborg 14 gaming laptop.

Connectivity: we've got plenty here, including HDMI 2.1 output, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C + DisplayPort, and 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, while the other side of the Cyborg 14 gaming laptop features another USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A port, and audio combo jack for your headset and microphone.