Cooler Master showed off its Mythril custom watercooling gear at CES 2024, coming in June

Cooler Master while at CES 2024 has made some literal waves in the watercooling space, with its own line of watercooling gear named Mythril.

Cooler Master at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada, was quite busy for the most part. This time, showing some new watercooling gear, custom watercooling gear that is under the name of Mythril, with an expected launch of around June 2024. Starting with the header image, Cooler Master has made a good attempt at starting its lineup of custom water-cooling gear for the masses.

Next are the two CPU blocks, which are currently for mainstream sockets, Intel 1700 and AMD AM5, as well as a GPU block, which should be available for a variety of GPUs. The radiators weigh a metric ton; no kidding, they really do. Coming in 360mm thick or thin, 280mm thin, and 240mm thick, these radiators should be expanded in the future to include other sizes. Radiator colors are either silver or black and can be flipped to show off the desired color.

Next up, Cooler Master has created five opaque coolant colors: purple, blue, clear, white, and red. Also present in this picture is a pipe bending tool, an air pump with reverse vacuum, and something I missed until I looked at the photos: square tubing. Yep, Cooler Master has designed square tubing along with hardline fittings to go along with the tubing.

Here is a closer look at some of the fittings that Cooler Master has created for its Mythril line. Very industrial design.

An in-house pump design that is about 95% of that of the traditional D5 pump type, complete with a top-mounted reservoir or pump top.

Lastly, the test build that Cooler Master put together for CES 2024.