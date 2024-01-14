Cooler Master used CES 2024 to showcase a whole bunch of its upcoming computer cases

Cooler Master showed quite a few new computer case revisions for CES 2024. There is just too much to say in a summary! So go check it out!

On our trip to CES 2024, we decided to check out what Cooler Master had on display, and boy, oh boy, they had A LOT. Starting with the case above, the Qube 500, but this one has woodgrain accents. The Qube 500 is flat-packed and comes in various colors.

Next is another case we are working on, the NCORE 100 MAX, an mITX case boasting the ability to accommodate a four-slot GPU. The NCORE 100 MAX comes with a GX II 850w PSU and a 120mm AIO. Two colors are available and are available now for $395 currently on Amazon.

Next up, we have a familiar case but with a nice fresh white paint job, the HAF 700 White. The HAF 700 series is focused on high airflow while being able to accommodate a massive amount of hardware. We reviewed the black version, The Berserker, a while ago. You can check that review out here.

Next is another mITX case, but this one is the V2 of the NR200P. A case that was praised, and for good reason, because it looked and performed the part. V2 improves GPU support with extended length and height dimensions to allow for larger GPUs. USB support has been upgraded to a single USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C port in the front I/O.

The TD500 has had a few versions but has now gotten the MAX treatment. Including a 360mm AIO and a GX II 850w PSU, the TD 500 MAX also has pre-routed PSU extensions, negating the need to remove the back panel for the most part. This can totally be the future for those people who don't want to deal with all the cables.

Lastly, the Masterbox 600 embraces the back connector movement with support for most motherboards with rear connections. Support for a 420mm radiator in the front, especially with three included 140mm Sickleflow fans pre-installed.