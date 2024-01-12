GAMDIAS offers new Boreas air coolers, Aura AIOs, and some of the most unique fans we've seen

Starting our portion of the tour, we ran into these new Aeolus P2 RGB fans, which link together and receive power from a single connection point. GAMDIAS will sell these fans in sets of three in two packages. The package on the left has just three fans, while the one to the right comes with a hub rather than using an inline controller for lighting and will also offer software for control.

While boasting speeds at 2400 RPM, delivering 74 CFM and 3.1 mmH20, there is a more important feature to these fans. Where many companies use switches to reverse flow or leave you needing to purchase another set of fans entirely, GAMDIAS is shipping the Aeolus fans with extra fan blades for each fan. That leaves customers the ability to run them as intake or exhaust simply by swapping the blades to fit the need. What makes the deal even sweeter is that the projected MSRP is only $89.99, but the date of release is yet to be determined.

On the other side of the suite, GAMDIAS showed packaging for all their updated CPU coolers, where we see the Aura GL 240 WH and Aura GL120 V2 in black on the left. The pair of air coolers are the new Boreas M2 in white and black models.

The Aura lineup is made with customers and ease of installation in mind. We are told that these coolers will come fully assembled, as seen in this image, lessening the work needed from their customers to get the cooler into the chassis. GAMDIAS has also simplified and hidden the wiring, which is another step to help their consumers as well as tidying up the build. For the price point, you are looking at $69.99 for this model, and you can buy them currently.

The newer line of Boreas CPU coolers. Internally, not much has changed beyond socket support, but these digital display coolers will range from around $40 to $50, depending on whether you get the E2 or M2 versions. Both the black and white versions have a removable cover, which hides the screws, but allows the display to shine through them.

Now we can see the packaging for the Boreas E2 models, but we also see the packaging for the Chione P3, which was not on display. What we can tell you is that the Chione will set you back just $149.99 and is available already.