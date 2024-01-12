Here's how the App Store app will tell you which Apple Vision Pro size you need

Apple's Vision Pro goes up for preorder next week and the company says people will need a Face ID iPhone or iPad to measure their heads before ordering.

If you're one of the lucky few that intend to pick up a new Vision Pro at launch you're probably already starting to get excited. The Apple mixed reality headset has a lot to live up to after years of rumors and leaks, but now that it's almost here Apple is getting people ready for a buying experience that will be like no other.

The company, which will put the Vision Pro up for preorder on January 19, has started to email people in the United States to inform them about how the preorder process will work and, importantly, how they will go about making sure that they are ordering the correct size accessories to fit their head and face. And to make that happen, they're going to need to have an iPhone or iPad to hand.

In the emails sent to potential Vision Pro customers, Apple warned that they would need an iPhone or an iPad with Face ID to ensure that they get a process measurement to ensure the Headset's band fits correctly. The email also confirmed that the latest version of the Apple Store app will also be needed in order to complete the detailed face scan, while people who wear glasses will also be able to choose their Zess lens inserts at the point of order. A current prescription will need to be available and provided to Apple at the point of placing the pre-order, too.

This email to customers comes just a day after MacRumors reported that code found in the latest version of the Apple Store app suggested that the app would be used to scan faces. The Vision Pro's light seals and head bands are available in different sizes to ensure a snug fit that is comfortable while preventing light leakage. Apple will use Face ID to measure a user's face to ensure that the correct parts are being ordered.

By default, the Vision Pro will come with a Soli Knit Band and a Dual Loop Band in the box, while a Light Seal and two Light Seal Cushions are also included.

The Vision Pro will officially go on sale on February 2, a day that will see Apple enter its first new product category since the arrival of the Apple Watch way back in 2014. Much of its success will depend on whether people can find real-life use cases for the headset, something that could well depend on how good third-party apps are. Developers have been working to get their apps ready for months ahead of the big day.