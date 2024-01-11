Enermax's new generation of ATX 3.0 PSUs and computer cases revealed at CES 2024

Enermax has announced new cases and new ATX 3.1 PSUs while at CES 2024 in Las Vegas. They even made some changes based on our input!

While at CES 2024, we were invited to take a look at what Enermax had in their suite at the Venetian. Obviously, new PSUs and cases are Enermax's bread and butter, so here we are. They first showed us their new line of PSUs, which includes a PSU that is ATX12VO and ATX 3.1 certified. Having this ability to be this versatile in the PSU game is interesting. The only thing would be if and when the industry really takes to the ATX12VO standard that Intel is pushing. The specific PSU that Enermax showed is dubbed the PlentiGemini, which is 80 Plus Platinum rated using 100% Japanese capacitors.

Next up is the new Revolution D.F. 12 line of ATX 3.0 PSUs. Having a black/gray model and a white model with white cabling looks to shorten the footprint of the ATX PSU and slims down to 122mm depth while still maintaining a 135mm fan. 100% Japanese capacitors are standard and are rated at 80 Plus Gold; these PSUs are a good value when it comes to system builders looking to save a few bucks.

The next step up for the Revolution D.F. line is the X Pro Splave line. These PSUs are done in collaboration with Splave, who is a very avid overclocker rated 1# in the world. These PSUs feature individually sleeved cables, meet the ATX 3.1 standard, and again have 100% Japanese capacitors.

Moving over to cases, Enermax showed the Enerpazo EP33 and EP23, which are essentially ATX and mATX versions of the same case, which seem to have good front airflow and are able to support a wide variety of cooling solutions. Pricing is possible at $79.99 for the EP23 and $89.99 for the EP33.

Next, Enermax just wanted to have a fully custom water-cooled build in the EP33, so here is one in white, which we thought was very well put together with a lot of parts from EKWB.

Lastly, the SK30 Stary Knight V2, which I reviewed V1 and Enermax, took note of and made some worthwhile changes to improve. Rubber cable grommets, PWM fans, and reusable PCIe slot covers are a few of the criticisms I made in my review. You can find out more from Enermax at their CES 2024 webpage.