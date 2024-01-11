EK has a new idea in cooling that we have yet to see with its new direct die AIOs at CES 2024

In its partially disassembled state, we get our first look at the new CR360 Direct Die D-RGB from EK. What makes these coolers special is that EK worked with der8auer for the frame to allow users who wish to delid their CPUs to mount them securely into place, and as you can see, the cold plate on these models is not flat.

There is a bevel in the der8auer bracket where the bevel around the contact area of the head unit will set into. Looking closely at the packaging, you will also see that with the fact that you are delidding the processor, the coolers need to be socket specific, in this instance LGA1700.

Here we have the completed unit, with one of the two optional head unit covers sporting the exposed metal skull and EK logo over the more vanilla-looking cover with its circular machined metal cover seen near the bottom of the previous image.

For those looking for that clean and crisp white theme, EK has you covered as well. On top of the white coloration, another feature of these units is the magnetically attached covers for the head units. You will find three custom 3D printed options like the Tetris, Batman, and flower-like shapes on the third version, which, with the right filament, still allows for the D-RGB lighting of the head unit to shine through.

From our conversation, we should expect to see these models hit the shelves soon, but there was no pricing mentioned, as there are still some finer details to be worked out.