MSI shows us its new MAG CORELIQUID E360 at CES 2024, and it has us excited

As we continue our quest to bring you the latest and greatest from CES 2024, MSI had much to show off at CES 2024, and Ryan will be covering most of those products very soon; there was one standout amongst it all that grabbed our attention. While MSI does not seem to be making the move to white just yet, we have seen from many manufacturers they are all trying to keep up with the AIO market and deliver something new for the masses to drool over, and MSI did not disappoint, and what we have below is the latest and greatest from them.

While Ryan and I were moving around the room, we did see some amazing gear, but the one and only cooling product on display was this simpler designed yet visually appealing MSI MAG Coreliquid E360 that we cannot wait to get our hands on for testing and review. Moving away from previous designs, this model comes with an enlarged copper mating surface to help achieve ultimate heat exchange with the latest generation CPUs. The pump inside is designed to split the warmed and cooled water to better reduce temperatures in the heat source. It also boasts maximized micro-channels to dissipate heat more efficiently.

The head unit offers a 270° rotatable cover, with a durable three-phase pump motor to reduce vibrations and noise while also offering better longevity. As shown, the MAG Coreliquid E360 is intended for LGA1700 and AM5 CPUs only. Also, as is the trend, the E360 comes with ARB fans to accompany the illuminated head unit.