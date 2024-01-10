ASRock's new Phantom Gaming monitors include a 34-inch 1440p OLED beast operating at 240Hz

AsRock is rocking out the new Phantom Gaming monitors while at CES 2024, make sure you check them out and up your gaming to the next level!

Starting things off with an ultrawide, the PG034QRS2A, is a 34 inch OLED gaming monitor running at 3440 x 1440 at an impressive 240Hz. Having a curvature of 1800R means the curve is subtle but still will provide a level of immersion. An HDR 400 certification with 300 nits of brightness will be good for HDR content, however the 34 inch monitor does have a DCI-P3 color space of 99%. Availability and pricing is unknown at this time.

Next up is the PG027QFW2A, a 27 inch flat OLED display running at an eye blistering 360Hz while running at 2560 x 1440. Response time is at 0.03ms GTG and is rated at HDR400 with 250 nits of brightness. Availability and pricing is unknown at this time.

The PG32QRT2A is a VA 1000R curved gaming monitor with a 180Hz refresh rate while running HDR 400 with 400 nits of brightness running at QHD resolution. The color space is limited to 72% NTSC, so color accuracy is not as good as the others. Availability and pricing is unknown at this time.

The next gaming monitor that AsRock had on display was the PG27QFW2A. A flat IPS QHD running at 400Hz with a response time of 1ms. Color space is at 90% DCI-P3 however has a HDR 600 rated with 350 nits of brightness. Availability and pricing is unknown at this time.

The PG027QFS2A is an OLED QHD panel running at 240Hz with a 0.03ms GTG response time. The color space is 95.5% DCI-P3 while a HDR10 rating with 450 nits of brightness means HDR content will look good. Availability and pricing is unknown at this time.

Finally the PG27FFX2A, which is a FPS gamers wet dream. Running at 520Hz, this Phantom Gaming monitor is stupid fast while running at FHD. Response time is at 1ms GTG while the color space is at 99% sRGB / 90% DCI-P3. HDR 400 with 400 nits of brightness cover the HDR decently. Availability and pricing is unknown at this time.

All the new Phantom Gaming monitors have a +7GB antenna built into the stand for better Wi-Fi coverage as well as being AMD Freesync Premium certified.

