Samsung showcases a prototype glasses-free 2D and 3D monitor that supports SteamVR

The Samsung 2D/3D monitor at CES 2024 presents glasses-free 3D for any 2D game, with full eye-tracking. And it's also compatible with SteamVR.

There was a time when 3D displays were considered the next big thing; you put on a pair of glasses and bask in the magic of blue aliens fighting humans on a lush jungle planet from the comfort of your chair or couch. 3D-capable displays are far and few between, but at CES 2024, Samsung is showcasing a concept for a glasses-free 3D monitor with eye and head tracking.

Still in the concept stage of development, it's called the 'Samsung 2D/3D monitor' (definitely a placeholder) - it can take any 2D image and transform it into a full-3D presentation that leaps out of the display. It's designed primarily for PC gaming, and at CES 2024, Samsung is presenting its 2D to 3D monitor with the popular action RPG Lies of P, released in 2023.

It's also compatible with SteamVR and VR games, and it can play VR games without a headset.

Eye tracking sounds like the secret ingredient because moving your head doesn't break the 3D effect - adding immensely to the immersion. Built-in AI ensures that the 3D image always matches your viewing angle.

The monitor has a 2D mode, so it can be used like any other Samsung display for gaming or day-to-day PC use, making it an add-on feature that could be awesome for specific things like playing games.

At this stage, the only downside is that the concept is only 24 inches in size, and it's thicker than most LCD or LED monitors. Samsung isn't hinting at when the 'Samsung 2D/3D monitor' might become a reality either, so this could be something we see hit retail shelves in a matter of months or a few years.