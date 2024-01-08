Creatives behind Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse tease the ending of the trilogy

The creative duo behind the Spider-Verse trilogy teased the conclusion to the three movies, saying it will be a 'very satisfying conclusion'.

With Award season in full swing, the Golden Globes Ceremony is giving us more than just this year's winners.

Swinging by the red carpet, Spider-Verse creative duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller spilled some beans on what fans can expect of the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse trilogies final and upcoming chapter Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

"It will be a very satisfying conclusion," Lord stated to Deadline. "It goes even more emotionally deep into the relationships between Miles, Gwen, Peter B., [and Miles'] parents."

2023 saw the release of the second in the series, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, centered on continuing Miles's new day job as the one and only Spider-Man in his world. After being reunited with Gwen, he is thrust across the multiverse for what will be an adventure he won't soon forget.

Miles meets a group of multi-versal Spider-people who are missioned to protect the MultiVerse, but after clashing on how to handle a new threat puts the heroes at odds, Miles must find out what it means to be his own Hero to save the ones he loves.

The film ended on a cliffhanger with Miles in the wrong universe face to face with himself gone dark after this gloomy version of Earth was left without a Spider-Man. Lord stated that fans need not fret as all of the fan-favorite characters will return for the final chapter. Along with returning favorites, there will be some new emotional aspects for the teenage Spider-Man to explore.

Lord continued. "The big thing that's interesting for Miles [In Beyond the Spider-Verse] is how do you deal with a sense of betrayal and turn it into something affirmative." the writer then added, "And I think that the thing we try to do with these movies is represent goodness and show how the love that the characters in the movie have for Miles translates into his growth and success."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was nominated for three Golden Globes in Best Motion Picture, Animated, and Best Original Score and new category Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. The final chapter of the trilogy is in production and was originally slated for March 2024 but has since been delayed, with no official release window at this time.