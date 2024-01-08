Acer unveils four insanely high-end Predator OLED and MiniLED gaming monitors

Acer has unveiled four new high-end gaming monitors designed to increase immersion for gamers while blessing their eyes with gorgeous visuals.

Acer has four more additions to its already extensive line of Predator gaming monitors, with the company unveiling the Predator Z57, Predator X34 V3, Predator X39, and Predator X34 X.

Predator Z57

The company has taken to its website to publish a press release detailing each of the new additions to its range of gaming monitors.

First up, we have the Predator Z57, the goliath of the four as it measures at 57-inches with a resolution of 7680 x 2160 (DUHD), a refresh rate of 120Hz, a 2304-zone MiniLED technology for intense picture quality, 1000R curvature designed to consume the user's field of view, top-of-the-line VESA DissplayHDR 1000 certification, two HDMI 2.1 ports, DisplayPort 1.4, and a wide DCI-P3 98% color gamut.

Predator X34 V3

Next up is the Predator X34 V3, also a MiniLED display, but much smaller at 34-inches (21:9 aspect ratio), a resolution of 3440 x 1440, a 180Hz refresh rate, 1500R curvature, a wide DCI-P3 94% color gamut, VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification, 1 ms (GtG) response time, 2x HDMI 2.0 ports, and 1x DisplayPort 1.4 port.

Predator X39

Predator X34 X

Moving onto the OLED variants. Introducing the the 39-inch Predator X39 and the 34-inch Predator X34 X, which feature the same following specifications; 3440 x 1440 resolution, 240Hz refresh rates, 0.01 ms pixel response time, 800R curvature, DCI-P3 99% color gamut, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400.

Furthermore, Acer writes in its press release that all four of the models announced come with the following features: 90W power delivery via a USB-C port that can be used for device charging and data transferring. Additionally, each display comes with a built-in KVM switch for swapping sources without having to reconnect any peripherals.