Samsung's new S95D QD-OLED TV with OLED Glare Free tech: uses AI, up to 77 inches with 4K 144Hz

Samsung's brand new 2024 OLED TVs have just been announced, with the introduction of its new S90D and S95D 2024 TVs teased.

Samsung's new Q95D OLED 2024 TV (source: Samsung)

The company offers its new 2024 S90D and S95D are offered in sizes between 55 inches and 77 inches, with Samsung using its latest OLEDs in the new 2024 sets. Samsung is proud to announce it's using "OLED Glare Free" technology on its new S95D flagship, although it should be on the S90D too, the company hasn't confirmed that.

Samsung says its new 2024 S95D OLED TV should feature fantastic picture quality no matter what's going on in the room, with lights or sunlight beaming through, while viewing angles should be great as well.

We have an 11mm thin, flat-back profile, with support for up to 4K at 144Hz with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) technology. Samsung is making its new 2024 OLED TVs available with the One Connect Box, while the company has made advancements to the S95D's built-in speaker distribution, saying that the new OLED TV will provide users with "True Channel Dolby Atmos for even more cinematic surround sound".

SW Yong, President and Head of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, explained in the press release: "In today's hyperconnected era, it's no longer just about delivering quality visual experiences when it comes to home entertainment. Displays should enhance our lives both on and off the screen. Samsung's AI screens, powered by on-device AI technology, are designed to be the centerpiece of users' homes, connecting all compatible devices to offer users a more flexible and diverse lifestyle".