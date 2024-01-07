Intel Core i5-14490F 'Black Edition' CPU: 10 cores at up to 5.1GHz with 65W TDP

Intel is preparing a new 'Black Edition' CPU with its upcoming Core i5-14490F processor, with 10 cores at up to 5.1GHz on a 65W TDP on its way.

Intel is cooking up a new Core i5-14490F processor, a new entry into the 14th Gen Core non-K desktop processor series, with a 65W TDP for Chinese gamers. Check it out:

2

Intel's new Core i5-14490F processor (source: @wxnod)

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new Intel Core i5-14490F processor features 10 cores and 16 threads, which is split into 6 P-Cores and 4 E-Cores, which uses different silicon compared to the Core i5-14400 processor, silicon that's most likely sourced from higher-end SKUs.

It's being speculated that the new Intel Core i5-14400F processor uses either C0 and B0 dies, while the Core i5-14490F processor probably uses the B0 die. The B0 die uses the complete implementation of the Raptor Lake Refresh with its 8 P-Cores and 16 E-Cores, so Intel is cutting this down with the Core i5-14490F processor but with a larger memory cache.

Intel's new Core i5-14490F processor will reportedly feature a 2.5GHz base CPU clock and a boost clock of up to 5.0GHz for the P-Cores. This represents a 300MHz higher clock speed over the Core i5-14400 processor, so a new mid-range processor with a higher CPU clock is a fantastic increase over the Core i5-14400F and Core i5-13400 processors.

When will Intel release the new Core i5-14490F processor? Well, Intel will be unveiling its new 14th Gen Core "Raptor Lake Refresh" processors in the coming hours at CES 2024, but the new Core i5-14490F processor at a different time, especially with this new Core i5-14490F expected for the Chinese market. We could be surprised, and Intel could unveil it during its CES 2024 keynote on January 8... only a few more hours to wait, people.