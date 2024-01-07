MSI and Capcom's limited edition Monster Hunter RTX 4060 Ti GPU, monitor, case, and more!

MSI and Capcom are bringing Monster Hunter themed PC gear to CES 2024, from GPUs to displays, and all to celebrate the franchise's 20th anniversary.

MSI and Capcom have partnered to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Monster Hunter game series. They are introducing a new line of Monster Hunter PC products, including a gaming laptop, GeForce RTX GPU, gaming controller, case, motherboard, monitor, and liquid cooler. Yeah, the line-up ticks every PC gaming box.

MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8G GAMING SLIM MONSTER HUNTER EDITION, image credit: MSI/Capcom.

The Monster Hunter franchise is relatively new to PC, but the success of Monster Hunter: World and Monster Hunter Rise is undeniable. Released in 2018, Monster Hunter: World still manages to hit an incredible 150,000+ daily concurrent peak player counts on Steam.

MSI is set to showcase these Monster Hunter products, inspired by the iconic in-game monster Rathalos, at its CES 2024 booth. With the launch set to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the Monster Hunter franchise, let's take a closer look at the MSI and Capcom Limited Edition Monster Hunter PC hardware line-up.

For me, the PC case, motherboard, and GPU all look incredible - something die-hard Monster Hunter fans will have a hard time passing up if they're putting together a new build for 2024.

MSI Crosshair 16 HX MONSTER HUNTER EDITION Gaming Laptop

The MSI Crosshair 16 HX MONSTER HUNTER EDITION laptop has an Intel Core Processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 laptop graphics. Plus, 'flaming projectiles' are engraved on the top of the laptop with additional Monster Hunter iconography.

MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8G GAMING SLIM MONSTER HUNTER EDITION

Designed for high-end 1080p gaming, the MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8G GAMING SLIM MONSTER HUNTER EDITION sports the latest thin GPU design from the company with bol Monster Hunter style and RGB lighting.

MSI FORCE GC30 MONSTER HUNTER EDITION Gaming Controller

MSI's premium gaming controller is now in Monster Hunter form with an interchangeable and magnetic d-pad, ergonomic rubber side grips, and haptic feedback. This limited edition release for PC gaming is also compatible with Android and gaming consoles - with wired and wireless modes.

MSI MAG CORELIQUID E360 MONSTER HUNTER EDITION

A massive 360mm liquid cooler with ARGB fans and Monster Hunter style.

MSI MPG GUNGNIR 300 MONSTER HUNTER EDITION Gaming Case

A versatile case from MSI that includes a perforated front panel and four 120mm fans, with support for both a front and top 360mm AIO liquid cooler. It also features a built-in tool-free stand for horizontal and vertical GPU installation.

MSI MPG Z790 EDGE MONSTER HUNTER EDITION Gaming Motherboard

MSI's impressive MPG Z790 EDGE Series in Monster Hunter form sports excellent power management, cooling, PCIe Gen5 support, super-fast USB, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4.

MSI MAG 274QRF QD E2 MONSTER HUNTER EDITION Gaming Monitor

With its 180 Hz refresh rate and rapid 1ms response panel with Quantum Dot technology, this is a stylish addition to MSI's critically acclaimed display line-up.