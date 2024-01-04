MSI is announcing a new PC gaming handheld at CES 2024, potentially running on Intel Core Ultra

MSI has a new PC gaming handheld coming to rival the Steam Deck, ROG Ally, Legion GO, and more - and it's going to be unveiled next week at CES 2024.

MSI has posted a teaser video on its social channels for a new PC gaming handheld from the company - something to rival the Steam Deck, ROG Ally, Legion Go, and products from Ayaneo. The full reveal and announcement are coming at CES 2024 next week, where the company will probably have a few prototypes or models on hand for attendees to check out.

2

MSI's new PC gaming handheld.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

And to make it just that little bit more interesting, unlike most PC gaming handhelds on the market rocking AMD Ryzen "Phoenix" hardware with integrated Radeon graphics, this new PC gaming handheld from MSI could be using an Intel 'Meteor Lake' APU.

MSI is set to announce its very own PC gaming handheld at CES 2024 next week, so we don't have long to wait to find out what's under the hood. All signs indicate an APU from the latest mobile Intel Core Ultra line-up with integrated Intel Arc graphics. But how will it stack up against AMD's Ryzen 7 7840U?

According to Intel's internal benchmarks from December 2023's launch for the new Intel Core Ultra range, when it comes to 1080p gaming - the Intel Core Ultra 7 165H is up to 11% faster than the Ryzen 7. And this covers games like Apex Legends, Baldur's Gate 3, Fortnite, and Grand Theft Auto V.

Intel Core Ultra chips with Arc graphics also include AI hardware for Intel's XeSS upscaling - a great feature for a low-power PC gaming handheld. XeSS support is nowhere near NVIDIA DLSS or AMD FSR levels, but that could change with the new Intel Core Ultra line-up.

The new PC gaming handheld from MSI could cause quite a stir, especially if benchmark results put its performance and overall efficiency higher than the competition. "A whole new breed of MSI dragon is coming," the teaser proclaims. The short video shows a dim outline of the handheld alongside some close-ups of what look to be cooling vents. Stay tuned for more!