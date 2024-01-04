Baldur's Gate 3 players on Xbox are getting banned for recording game clips with nudity

2023's Game of the Year, Baldur's Gate 3, has been out on Xbox for just shy of a month and seems to be landing some players in hot water after Xbox's default setting automatically shares content containing nudity recorded by a player.

An Xbox player experiencing a bit of naughty gameplay containing some nude character models while playing Baldur's Gate 3 decided to record a clip from the game. Unfortunately for them, due to the console's default settings, all recorded content is automatically uploaded to the Xbox public feed, resulting in a breach of Xbox's Terms of Service and a hefty consequence for the sharing player.

As Reddit user Daddy-Vegas tells it, one clip entitled "naked camp time fun" has landed him a ban lasting until the end of the year, of which we are less than a week into Gasp. In an interview with DualShockers, Vegas explained he did not intend to share the footage and that his clips were automatically shared to the public feed due to the default settings.

The player's ban was effective immediately after the clips were uploaded and left him with no time to react to what he had inadvertently done. You have the option to change this setting if you don't want clips shared or may record or have content recorded that violates the TOS. Xbox probably shouldn't have this as a console default or, at the very least, create a mature tag for this content.

This is not the first case of players suffering heavy consequences for recorded content, with many players commenting on Vega's story, informing them they, too, have copped bans that aren't necessarily BG3 or nudity-related.