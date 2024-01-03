LG shows off AI-powered robot butler that greets you at your door when you get home

The small robot doesn't officially have a name yet, but LG Electronics decided to give a sneak peek ahead of the coming announcement madness week of CES 2024, which is scheduled to kick off next Tuesday.

LG describes the new wheeled robot as a "moving smart home hub," which will act similarly to an Amazon Alexa device or any other similar assistant-like device. The small robot will be capable of answering questions, connecting to smart home applications to provide updates on the device status, alerting users of unusual activity, notifications for when a light has been left on, weather updates, transportation updates, personal schedules, and even reminders to take medications.

All of these features, along with its cameras, speakers, and sensors used for gauging temperature, humidity, and air quality, are all powered by Qualcomm's RB5 robotics chip. LG writes in its press release that when a user returns home to the wheeled robot, it will greet them at the front door while simultaneously analyzing the user's emotions, voice, and facial expressions. It will then select music or other content based on the analyzed data to attempt to suit the user's mood.