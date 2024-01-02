The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall Unity released with final build

The Unity recreation of The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall is now officially complete, modding team finishes project and moves it into Release 1.0 status.

After more than 7 years of development, the Daggerfall remake in the Unity engine is now complete.

Playing old-school PC games on new-age systems can be a pain. Games are often incompatible, or some like The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall are so archaic that they need some updates before they're ready for mass consumption by today's gamers. Thanks to the efforts of the modding team at Daggerfall Workshop, modern gamers can now experience Daggerfall in all of its massive, dungeon-crawling glory.

Daggerfall Unity, an open source remake that's hailed as the best way to play the original TES sequel, is now finished. Bethesda RPG fans now have a unique experience to try out while waiting for The Elder Scrolls VI to drop.

"After several years of continuous development, Daggerfall Unity is finally at 1.0 Release stage. All game features have been implemented with a good baseline of stability and performance.

"The project will now move into post-release community support and maintenance. The future of Daggerfall Unity development will now steer towards future mod support,"modmaster Interkarma said on the DF Workshop website.

If you're interested in trying out Daggerfall Unity for yourself, check out this link.