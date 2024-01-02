The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall Unity released with final build

After more than 7 years of development, the Daggerfall remake in the Unity engine is now complete.

Playing old-school PC games on new-age systems can be a pain. Games are often incompatible, or some like The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall are so archaic that they need some updates before they're ready for mass consumption by today's gamers. Thanks to the efforts of the modding team at Daggerfall Workshop, modern gamers can now experience Daggerfall in all of its massive, dungeon-crawling glory.

Daggerfall Unity, an open source remake that's hailed as the best way to play the original TES sequel, is now finished. Bethesda RPG fans now have a unique experience to try out while waiting for The Elder Scrolls VI to drop.

"After several years of continuous development, Daggerfall Unity is finally at 1.0 Release stage. All game features have been implemented with a good baseline of stability and performance.

"The project will now move into post-release community support and maintenance. The future of Daggerfall Unity development will now steer towards future mod support,"modmaster Interkarma said on the DF Workshop website.

If you're interested in trying out Daggerfall Unity for yourself, check out this link.

What is Daggerfall Unity?

Daggerfall Unity is an open source recreation of Daggerfall in the Unity engine created by Daggerfall Workshop.

Experience the adventure and intrigue of Daggerfall with all of its original charm along with hundreds of fixes, quality of life enhancements, and extensive mod support.

Classic Daggerfall Plus

  • Cross-platform without emulation (Windows/Linux/Mac)
  • Retro graphics are boosted by modern engine and lighting
  • High resolution widescreen with classic style
  • Optionally play in retro mode 320×200 or 640×400 with VGA palettes
  • Optionally overhaul the graphics and gameplay with mods
  • Huge draw distances even without mods
  • Smooth first-person controls
  • Quality of life enhancements
  • Extensive mod support with an active creator community
  • Translation support via community mods

