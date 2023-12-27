AMD could be launching non-XT Radeon RX 7800 and 7700 GPUs, alongside a Radeon RX 7600 XT

According to a new filing AMD could be prepping to launch up to three new RDNA 3 GPUs in 2024 to help fill the performance gap in the current line-up.

AMD could be prepping to launch a new range of RDNA 3 GPUs for desktops in 2024, with regulatory filings pointing to three new variants - the Radeon RX 7700, Radeon RX 7800, and Radeon RX 7600 XT. New components must be registered with the EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) before making their way to the market - and this info comes via relatively unknown GPU maker Artek.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

However, model names and variants can often be listed to cover all bases - even those that exist but are eventually canceled. Looking at the current Radeon RX 7000 Series line-up, there are some definite gaps and holes to fill when you remove RDNA 2 and previous-generation Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards from the equation.

As per our review of the Sapphire PURE AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT, 1080p gaming presents a 37.8% performance increase or uplift over the mainstream and entry-level Radeon RX 7600. A truly massive gap leaves plenty of room for either a Radeon RX 7600 XT or a Radeon RX 7700.

The chances of all three new SKUs - which could all be based on the Navi 32 chip - are pretty slim unless AMD makes big changes to its pricing. There's only $50 USD separating the Radeon RX 7700 XT and Radeon RX 7800 XT - so it's hard to see where a non-XT Radeon RX 7800 would slot in.

With just under $200 USD separating the current entry-level or mainstream Radeon RX 7600 and Radeon RX 7700 XT - there's definite room in the line-up for one or more GPU variants targeting the affordable or mainstream pricing bracket.

An EEC filing isn't exactly confirmation of a new product launch, but with NVIDIA launching its SUPER refresh for the GeForce RTX 40 Series in January 2024 and the huge gap in performance between the Radeon RX 7600 and Radeon RX 7700 XT, you'd have to assume that AMD is prepping to launch a new RDNA 3 GPU variant in the coming months.