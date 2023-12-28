Dangbei Atom is a Google TV laser projector with built-in Netflix and smart apps

Dangbei is set to launch an affordable, thin, and lightweight Googe TV powered laser projector in January 2024 and it will be on display at CES 2024.

Even with the advent of affordable big-screen TVs, projector technology continues to advance steadily. The benefits of a projector for big-screen entertainment versus a TV are numerous, especially for watching movies - the big reflective display is exactly like sitting in a theater.

The Dangbei Atom laser projector is set to release in January 2024.

One of the most recent bits of projector tech becoming more and more mainstream is the rise of the laser projector. They are brighter, with better color accuracy, when compared to LED lamp-driven projectors, and they're more efficient and last longer. The only real downside is cost, at least it was.

The Dangbei Atom is the company's first Google TV laser projector with an affordable price-point of $899.99 USD - and it's coming soon. It's set to be joined by the Dangbei Mars Pro 2 in 2024, a 4K laser projector with HDR10+ capabilities and an impressive 2450 ISO Lumens brightness.

Both projectors will be on display at CES 2024, with the Dangbei Atim being showcased as the company's thinnest projector to date - 1.87 inches thick and weighing just 2.82 pounds. With Google TV, you can access popular streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and more.

The Atom's brightness is rated at 1200 ISO Lumens, which is great for such a thin unit, and features ALPD laser technology for a pristine 1080p image that can expand to 180 inches.

The Dangbei Atom will be available for pre-order in January and available later in the month. The 4K Dangbei Mars Pro 2 is on track for a first-half of 2024 release.