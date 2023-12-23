Sony patents odd VR foot controller with giant trackballs

We've seen generations of hand-operated PlayStation controllers, but what about a peripheral designed for your feet? Sony's latest patent is just that.

Sony's latest VR patent (US20230398438) is a little unconventional. It's a controller that gamers can operate with their feet, kind of like some sort of inverse Roll & Rocker from an alternate universe. The device is essentially a big trackball with a housing outfitted by bearings, complete with "inertial measurement units" like an accelerometer or gyroscope.

The document describes the device as a "controller apparatus includes two or more balls having a size sufficient for a human to manipulate with a single foot."

So who is this odd foot controller for exactly? The patent makes a use case for VR, mainly users who don't have enough free space in their homes to facilitate virtual reality play.

The patent's description offers a more thorough explanation: