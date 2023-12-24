Tesla insiders reveal biggest production problem with the Cybertruck

A new report has revealed what appears to be Tesla's biggest hurdle when it comes to getting Cybertruck production up to the expected 250,000 per year by 2025.

Reuters has released a report that details Tesla's biggest problem when it comes to Cybertruck production being slowed down is the 4680 batteries with its new dry-coating technology. At the moment, Tesla's Giga Texas factory is only making 24,000 of these batteries per year, which simply isn't enough to meet the demand for the Cybertruck, per the aforementioned publication, which cited "nine people familiar with the matter."

The nine people who spoke to Reuters did so under the condition of anonymity and explained that Tesla has yet to develop its dry-coating technique for 4680 battery production at an industrial scale, which was a massive part of the vehicle manufacturers' forecasts in 2020 as it indicated it was moving away from the more expensive and time-consuming wet-coating method.

More specifically, these Tesla insiders informed the publication that internally, Tesla wasn't struggling with dry-coating the 4680 cells but was having trouble using the same technique with the cathode. Furthermore, Yuan Gao, a battery technology consultant who's worked in the industry for 30 years, explained that dry-coating anodes and cathodes has been done in the laboratory, capacitors, and some batteries, but it has yet to be done for large EV batteries and Tesla is the first company to attempt to commercialize this.