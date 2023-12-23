Switch flashcarts may be coming in 2024

POPULAR

The Switch's first flashcart may be ready to release in 2024, beta test version of the device being used to load up multiple games has been spotted online.

Published
1 minute & 43 seconds read time

The first Nintendo Switch flashcart may be ready to launch sometime in 2024.

Switch flashcarts may be coming in 2024 1
Open Gallery 2

Nintendo's current Switch handheld-console hybrid has been uniquely resilient to flashcarts due to tightened security. The Switch's GameCards are built with Nintendo's proprietary tech and have been tough to crack. The Switch actually features a dedicated ASIC that communicates directly with the GameCards through a custom protocol designed by Nintendo.

If recent reports are accurate, then big progress has been made. It appears that the first Switch flashcart is here, and it may be ready to release in January 2024. In a NickMoses05 stream, a guest from the modding scene speculates that the flashcart could be running via an exploit, potentially a GameCard-based exploit that no one currently knows about. It's also possible the flashcart requires a modchipped Switch in order to function.

The clip, which was obtained by AfterTimeX, shows an R4-like device fashioned into a Switch GameCard case with an SD card holding the games slotted into the card. Users have to pop the card in and out to change games and both Super Mario Wonder and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was launched via the card itself.

Users are suspicious about the video, though. The footage originated from a beta tester for the flashcart, who provided the clip in response to community doubt on an original demo video of the card in action. Even still, the modding scene is skeptical and warns people that this could be another hoax.

Nintendo has fought back on Switch exploits by releasing new hardware model revisions to circumvent the security faults in the original Tegra X1-powered model launched in 2017. Nintendo will also ban users who run modchips, and it's likely that the company will develop some sort of firmware update to battle any kind of flashcart tech.

Although the Switch is believed to enter the last bit of its lifespan, the system is still very important for Nintendo. It's likely that the Switch 2 will be backwards compatible with OG Switch games, and because of that, Nintendo will support the system for another 1-2 years. This support should include game releases as well as security patches/firmware updates to address any exploits.

Buy at Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$61.98
$61.99$58.35$59.96
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/23/2023 at 6:50 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:aftertimex.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags