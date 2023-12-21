AMD announces a new budget sub-$200 mainstream AM4 CPU for PC Gaming, the Ryzen 7 5700

AMD's Zen 3 and AM4 line-up expands with the new Ryzen 7 5700 (no 'X' or 'G' here) that could be a great option for entry-level and mainstream PC gaming.

AMD is now listing a new AM4 CPU for the global market on its site, the AMD Ryzen 7 5700 - without the 'G' or 'X' at the end. This new budget desktop CPU will ship without an integrated GPU, with hardware leaker @momomo_us taking to X/Twitter to confirm that pricing for the new AM4 CPU could be as low as $180 US.

A new budget challenger CPU has entered the game, the AMD Ryzen 7 5700.

The AMD Ryzen 7 5700 is a cutdown version of the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X using the mobile 'Cezanne' silicon, with 8 cores and 16 threads and a boost clock of up to 4.6 GHz. The AMD listing notes that it ships with the AMD Wraith Stealth cooler and is a low-power mainstream option for entry-level PC gaming, thanks to its TDP rating of 45-65 Watts.

Many believe this is a version of the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G with some modifications and the GPU side disabled, basically a way for AMD to sell more Ryzen silicon that didn't make it to retail.

This is a common practice in the CPU and GPU space and one of the reasons why we end up with so many different SKUs like this, though with a "new" AMD Ryzen 7 5700; the Ryzen 5000 Series is one of the biggest and most diverse in terms of options.

A sub $200 CPU viable for PC gaming is a welcome move from AMD - an entry-level option for those looking at the Intel Core i5 line-up. The only problem is that AM4 and Zen 3 CPUs, like the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X, are currently being sold with discounts close to 40% off the MSRP.

However, it sounds like AMD still has a lot of Zen 3 and AM4 stock to sell in 2024 because in addition to the AMD Ryzen 7 5700, there's also the gamer-focused AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D that will retail from anywhere between $260 to $30 US. And if rumors are correct, a Ryzen 5 5600GT and a Ryzen 5 5500GT.