Bethesda, ZeniMax developers get new leader, studios still operate as limited-integration group

The new boss of Bethesda and ZeniMax game studios helped multiple teams integrate into Microsoft gaming, will report directly to Xbox's Matt Booty.

The development teams behind Fallout, Elder Scrolls, and Doom just got a new boss.

Microsoft has reorganized the structure of its video games business to make way for its $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard King. The games division has shuffled executives around as it integrates ABK into the existing Xbox infrastructure, creating new positions like the first-ever president of Xbox (Sarah Bond) and a new Xbox Content & Studios president role (Matt Booty).

The shake-up also sees Jill Braff stepping in to lead ZeniMax and Bethesda's game development teams. Braff will oversee ZeniMax Online, which includes the teams behind The Elder Scrolls Online, as well as Bethesda Softworks, which is the banner that includes studios like Bethesda Game Studios (Fallout, Elder Scrolls, Starfield), id Software (Doom, RAGE), Arkane (Dishonored, Redfall, Prey), MachineGames (Wolfenstein, Indiana Jones), and Tango Gameworks (The Evil Within, Hi-Fi Rush).

In an internal memo acquired by The Verge, Xbox's new Content & Studios president Matt Booty confirmed that ZeniMax and Bethesda would still be limited-integration companies, however they will still be under his purview, albeit in a new position that keeps the studios outside of the Xbox Game Studios banner.

Jill Braff is currently the GM (general manager) of Integrations and Casual Gaming at Microsoft, and has been highly valuable and instrumental with integrating ZeniMax Media with Microsoft's games teams. Braff has a finger on the pulse of Bethesda and has formed close-knit ties with the people there.