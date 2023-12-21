Apple's Vision Pro headset tipped for February 2024 release, get your $3499 ready

Apple's Vision Pro headset is coming in 2024 and a new report suggests that we might not have to wait all that long to be able to buy it.

When Apple announced the Vision Pro headset back in June of 2023, the company confirmed very few release details. While Apple was quick to share details about what the headset would be capable of, it didn't say when it would go on sale beyond a simple timeframe of early 2024. We also learned that the Vision Pro would cost a whopping $3499 once it did go on sale, but it was never confirmed when that would be. But now, we might finally know when Vision Pro will hit store shelves.

That's after a new Bloomberg report, penned by the well-connected Mark Gurman, shared that Apple is now aiming for a February release window for what is sure to be its biggest release since the Apple Watch debuted in 2014. The Vision Pro enters a whole new category for Apple, as the original Apple Watch did a decade ago, and it's as-yet unclear whether it will be a success.

Gurman says that production of the new headset has been running at its maximum speed for several weeks now, with facilities in China working on getting the headset ready for prime time. The aim is to have headsets ready by the end of January, with sales then beginning the following month - although it isn't yet clear how far through February that launch will come.

Apple has reportedly already started to get its ducks in a row ahead of time, too. It's told developers to begin getting their apps ready for the big release so the App Store is full of things for new headset owners to try. There is also talk of Apple beginning to train its retail employees how to sell and configure the headset, too.

At $3499 the Vision Pro is a costly product, but it will also be a very capable one. Everyone who has spent time with a VIsion Pro to date has waxed lyrical about it, and all hopes will now be that Apple can produce a cheaper, similarly capable one in the coming years to turn what is likely to be a niche product into one that can be sold mass-market and appeal to those who don't necessarily want to spend high-end MacBook Pro money on something that might or might not have a future. Right now, the Vision Pro falls squarely in the experimental bracket for both Apple and app developers, and 2024 could be a very interesting year for both groups.