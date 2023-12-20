iPhone 15 Pro Max replica is made from chocolate - but keeps premium Apple pricing nonetheless

Here's the perfect addition to your holiday chocolate binge - an iPhone 15 Pro Max made from mouth-watering chocolate with an eye-watering price tag.

Why buy a real iPhone 15 Pro Max when you can get a chocolate model of the smartphone - and pay almost the same price Apple charges for the privilege.

Here's a piece of chocolate you can't afford (Image Credit: Caviar)

If you're familiar with Caviar - the firm which makes pricey versions of iPhones, Samsung handsets, and much more - you probably won't be surprised, as their custom hardware is always stupidly pricey.

Although usually that's because it's studded with diamonds, or dripping in something precious, which is not the case with the chocolate iPhone 15 Pro Max.

It's made of chocolate, of course, although it is actually gold-plated - with 23-karat edible gold, we should clarify.

Those with a sweet tooth and a deep wallet can pick up Caviar's chocolate iPhone for a mere $1,100, which is very close to the price of the base spec model of the real smartphone ($1,199).

Caviar says the replica phone was inspired by the 'Wonka' movie which just came out (and is a prequel to the original 'Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory' from way back in 1971).

We're told the chocolate used offers a "balanced flavor of almond cookies with a subtle creamy tang" for anyone rich enough to dare to actually eat the thing.

Although the suggested use for the choccy smartphone seems to be as a warm-up gift for a real Caviar iPhone decked out with proper gold and so forth, costing the best part of $10,000.

Ana Al Hosani of the Caviar PR department shares the following delightful scenario (we're sure you'll agree):

"We wanted to create a festive atmosphere in anticipation of the New Year. Just imagine - you're giving someone an iPhone, and it turns out to be chocolate. Then you pull out the exact same one, but real, in Caviar's design."

How you'll laugh into the night, no doubt, while sipping your Cristal. Lifestyles of the rich and the famous, eh? Nothing like it to give you that warm festive feeling.