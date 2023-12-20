Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color set to get black-and-white version in new trailer

The director of Godzilla Minus One announced the highly successful film will be getting a black-and-white version, with a new trailer teasing its release.

Godzilla Minus One is set to be re-released in a more old-school look reminiscent of the original, as seen in the release of a new trailer.

The film, which had the best opening for a foreign film in 2023, also blasted the United States records for the best opening weekend of a live-action Japanese film debuting to a whopping $11 million. As well as making high returns at the box office, Godzilla Minus One has been widely acclaimed by fans and critics alike with it also becoming a finalist for Best Visual Effects at the Academy Awards in 2024 and became the sixth highest-grossing Japanese film in the history of the US box office.

Minus One's writer/director, Takashi Yamazaki, who had waited 15 years until the technology was right to produce this film, also won the award for best director at the Hochi Film Awards in Japan, where Minus One was nominated for an additional 3 awards.

The first teaser trailer of this monochrome version of the film was shared on the social media platform X. Toho also announced that this new release of the film will feature a slightly different title, now named "Godzilla -1.0/C or Godzilla Minus One/Color", will be stomping into Japanese theatres Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. Fans who are viewing this re-release may also be treated to a "70th Anniversary Original Art Board" with both Japanese and North American visuals, but these artboards will be limited to 300,000.

It is yet to be announced if or when this new version of the film will be smashing its way through international theatres, but considering the worldwide success of the film, it's safe to assume that it will eventually make its way to domestic theatres.